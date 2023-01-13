Things you should never store in your garage

HOUSTON — The new year is a time many of us start cleaning and organizing our homes to prepare for springtime.
The garage becomes the go-to spot where old bikes, furniture, unused tools and all sorts of other things go to die.
When you're cleaning it out, look for things that could be hazardous to store.
Things you should never store in garage
- Propane tanks: fire danger
- Plastic gasoline tanks: fire danger.
- Firewood: It often harbors insects, especially termites
HGTV's list also includes other items that don't belong in the garage.
- Food, especially pet food: It attracts rodents.
- Wine: Fluctuating temperatures ruin it.
- Wood furniture: Dampness will warp the wood.
- Cardboard boxes: Insects love them.
- Clothing: risk of insects and mold
- Photos: Moisture and extreme heat can ruin them
- Paint: ruined by extreme temperatures