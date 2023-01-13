Things you should never store in your garage

If your New Year's resolution was to clean and organize, there are several things you should avoid storing in the garage.

HOUSTON — The new year is a time many of us start cleaning and organizing our homes to prepare for springtime.

The garage becomes the go-to spot where old bikes, furniture, unused tools and all sorts of other things go to die.

When you're cleaning it out, look for things that could be hazardous to store.

Things you should never store in garage

Propane tanks: fire danger

Plastic gasoline tanks: fire danger.

Firewood: It often harbors insects, especially termites

HGTV's list also includes other items that don't belong in the garage.