Here is how the 'retail to go' will work at these five locations.

HOUSTON — Several malls in the Houston area that shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic are preparing to offer 'retail to go' options once restrictions are lifted Friday.

Brookfield Properties, which owns several locations including the Galleria and Katy Mills Mall, said they will update their website on Friday with information on which retailers are participating at each location.

Here is a look at how 'retail to go' will work at each location:

Baybrook Mall

Approximately 23 tenants are expected to participate – 12 essential retailers are currently offering curbside service (restaurants, The Container Store, etc.), 11 to 15 are expected to join this group on Friday.

Pick-ups will take place in front of Entrance 2 of the enclosed portion of the mall, between Macy’s and the former Sear’s location. For purchases made at the outdoor portion of the mall, pick-ups will take place closes to the retailer.

Deerbrook Mall

Approximately 10 to 15 tenants are expected to participate in the to-go offerings. Pick-ups will take place in front of Entrance 2, located in the parking area under the AMC Theater.

First Colony Mall

Approximately 15 to 20 tenants are expected to participate, including restaurants offering curbside service. Pick-ups will take place outside of Entrance 2, between JCPenney and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Willowbrook Mall

Approximately 10 to 15 tenants are expected to participate. Pick-ups will take place at the mall food court entrance between Dillard’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The Woodlands Mall

Approximately 30 retailers are expected to participate. Pick-ups will take place at the north entrance of the mall between Nordstrom and JCPenney

Customers are still not permitted entry to the mall, but the mall intends to make the pick-up process simple and consistent across all of the locations.

Guests will park in the numbered spaces of the designated parking area and call the store, providing the space number they are in, as well as the make and model of their vehicle.

Employees of the store will bring the purchased items directly to the vehicle. There will be no need for the guest to get out of their vehicle.

KHOU 11 News has also reached out to Memorial City Mall to see if there are offer to-go options and are waiting to hear back.

MORE ON BUSINESS

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna