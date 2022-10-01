Woman looking for a more flexible job was hired by a bogus company that stole her money

People are on the hunt for jobs that offer better flexibility. But a warning before you say yes to that new position.

With many people not wanting to go back to the office full time in 2022, many of us are looking for flexible jobs that we can do from home.

But if you are looking for a new, more flexible gig, the Better Business Bureau wants you to take heed to this warning.

Laurie Obermeyer is a freelance graphic designer who lost a lot of work during the pandemic and needed something a little more stable. So she started job hunting on LinkedIn and Monster and found a great paying graphics position.

"They contacted me, said they looked at my resume," said Obermeyer.

The company, Granite Construction of Lansing, said she was perfect.

"Congratulations, we picked you for a graphic designer," the company said.

But first, the company said she needed to send money for equipment.

"They were going to send me some things to build a remote office, a Mac," said Obermeyer.

After a little online research, Obermeyer realized it's all a scam to get her money.

But Obermeyer isn't alone.

The BBB has issued an alert about scams like this.

Sara Kemerer of the BBB said to confirm any opening with the company before giving out personal information or money.

" Go to the company's official career page on their website, and see if you can match the job listing on there to the one you found on the employment website," said Kemerer.

We contacted Granite which said it is aware of the scam and has a warning on its employment page.

As for the people who signed her employment agreement, Granite said they had no clue who these people were.