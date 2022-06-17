How you can test drive the Ford's electric F-150 Lightning truck

“The fact is if you look at it at a glance, it looks like a typical truck. Once you get inside, it’s a whole new regime," said High Tech Texan Michael Garfield.

HOUSTON — Ford brought its electric F-150 Lightning trucks to Houston for test drives so Michael Garfield, also known as the High Tech Texan, got behind the wheel.

“We love our trucks in Texas,” he said. “The fact is if you look at it at a glance, it looks like a typical truck. Once you get inside, it’s a whole new regime. So I think it’s going to play to males and females of all age groups if you can afford it.”

The base price for the Ford Lightning starts at $40,000 and can top out at about $95,000. The battery holds a charge for 230 miles as a standard range and 320 miles for an extended one.

Ford’s Alvaro Cabal shows off the front trunk known as the frunk. He also points out the workspace in the center console and shows how the smart system tells you how much you can tow.

"If it’s a boat, if it's a trailer or a horse trailer you enter the profile and it will do the math for you and tell you the range," he said.

Ford stopped taking pre-orders for its Lightning after 200,000 reservations, but is still showing off the truck that’s being dubbed a game changer.

Last year, 3.4% of all vehicles sales in the U.S. were electric. That number climbs every year.

If you’re fascinated by Ford’s new EV, or considering buying it down the road, you can test-drive one.

A spokesperson for the automaker says that starting in July, 90% of Ford dealerships around the country will have one on the lot that potential customers can take for a spin.

