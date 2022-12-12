Money moves to make before the end of the year

With the new year right around the corner, money experts say now is a good time to look at your finances.

With just a few weeks to go before the end of 2022, it's time to make smart, money moves right now.

Instead of splurging on the holidays, consider maximizing your pre-tax retirement plan contributions before the end of the year. You'll reduce your tax bill and save for the future.

While you are thinking about taxes, use the IRS's withholding estimator to see if you set aside enough money to pay your tax bill in April. If not, notify your payroll department to increase your withholding through the end of the year. If you are not working or are self-employed, you may want to make an estimated tax payment to reduce or eliminate potential tax penalties.

And if you have contributed to a pre-tax retirement account, like a 401(k) or an IRA, the government requires that you take a certain amount of money from the account after age 72. These are called Required Minimum Distributions or RMDs. Failure to take an RMD results in a 50 percent penalty on the amount you should have taken.