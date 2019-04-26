HOUSTON — From Friday to Sunday it is tax-free weekend in Texas. Not for school supplies but for hurricane season.

It's only a month away, so now is the time to take advantage of the savings and get prepared.

There will be no state and local taxes on certain items beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 27 and ending at midnight on Monday, April 29.

Here's more information from the State of Texas on the 2019 Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday:

These emergency preparation supplies qualify for tax exemption if purchased for a sales price:

Less than $3,000

- Portable generators

Less than $300

- Emergency ladders

- Hurricane shutters

Less than $75 axes

- Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)

- Can openers - nonelectric

- Carbon monoxide detectors

- Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric

- Fire extinguishers

- First aid kits

- Fuel containers

- Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits

- Hatchets

- Ice products - reusable and artificial

- Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery operated) Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns

- Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers

- Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios

- Smoke detectors

- Tarps and other plastic sheeting

These supplies do not qualify for tax exemption:

Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles

Camping stoves

Camping supplies

Chainsaws

Plywood

Extension ladders

Stepladders

Tents

Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies

Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies

Additional Charges Affect Purchase Price

Delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges are part of the sales price. If the emergency preparation supply being purchased is taxable, the delivery charge is also taxable. Consider these charges when determining whether an emergency preparation supply can be purchased tax free during the holiday.

For example, you purchase a rescue ladder for $299 with a $10 delivery charge, for a total sales price of $309. Because the total sales price of the ladder is more than $300, tax is due on the $309 sales price.

For more information, contact us at Tax Help, or call 1-800-252-5555.