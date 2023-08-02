Here's why you need to check odometers before buying used cars

Carfax says this is a growing problem that has affected nearly two million vehicles on the road.

If you're in the market for a newer, used car, you're going to want to check the odometer. That's because crooks have figured out how to manipulate them.

"There is a huge misconception that digital odometers can't be tampered with and that couldn't be further from the truth,” said Voss. “We know in most cases digital odometers are easier to manipulate than the old analog odometers."

All it takes is a device that can be found for less than $300. In seconds, you can shave thousands of miles off a vehicle. That same device used to cost upwards of $10,000.

"It does not require any expert use,” said Josh Ingle, the owner of Atlanta Speedometer. “You literally need to be able to read."

He showed how easy it is to use and change an odometer from 150,000 to 51,000 miles in a matter of seconds.

That rollback can add about $3,000 to the price of a used vehicle.

"Unfortunately, when you tamper with these odometers, it does not leave a digital footprint," said Emilie Voss with Carfax. "If it currently says there are 75,000 and the last reading was an oil change a couple of months ago and it had 140,000, that's a huge red flag."

Carfax has a couple of suggestions if you’re shopping for a used vehicle: