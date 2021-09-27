Nestlé company recalls certain DiGiorno products due to mislabeling

Mislabeled boxes fail to list soy products used in the pizzas.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Nestlé USA, Inc. is recalling about 28,000 boxes of certain frozen DiGiorno pizzas due to potential mislabeling.

The affected pizzas are labeled as Crispy Pan Crust Pepperoni Pizzas when they're actually Three Meat Crispy Pan Crust Pizzas. The three meat pizzas contain soy in the beef and sausage toppings, which some people are allergic to and should not eat. That ingredient is not listed on the boxes for Pepperoni Pizza.

Nestle is recalling all DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust Pepperoni Pizzas with a manufacturing date of June 30, 2021, a "best by" expiration date of March 2022, and the batch code 1181510721 . This product was sold within the U.S. only.

There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from anyone eating the mislabeled Three Meat Pan Crust Pizza. Nestlé USA is urging anyone that bought the pizza to throw it away or return it instead of eating it. However, there is no safety issue if you're not allergic to soy.