Why you may be disqualified from unemployment benefits and what to do

Many people who've applied for unemployment have hit another snag: they've been denied or nothing has shown up.

If you are out of work, even just temporarily, you are supposed to receive unemployment benefits.

But many people who have applied have still not seen a dime from the state or the federal government.

Jamell Jordan was grocery shopping with his new baby. He can't afford a sitter because his unemployment benefits are held up.

"I’m supposed to be getting $600 a week now, cause there's an extra $600, but i have not yet to receive anything," Jordan said.

Mike McFarland also hit a snag in his bid to get benefits.

“Because i filed an appeal a year ago, that appeal was never processed but it blocked me from filing again," he said.

Many of the millions laid off are still waiting for unemployment benefits to kick in.

"This is hard, this is hard, it really is."

Tony White runs the Ladies and Gents Barber Shop.

He doesn't have enough money to make his shop coronvirus safe, rejected for state benefits for not being an employee.

"I applied for unemployment back in March,” he said. “They left me waiting up till the end of April just to say hey you are denied."

He also applied for federal pandemic assistance for the self-employed called PUA but said, “They turned me down flat for that."

The big problem the first few weeks of the crisis was just getting on state websites and trying to apply. With that mostly resolved, the big issue now is applying and being told you don’t qualify.

The Motley Fool says the reasons for rejection include:

you didn't earn enough in 2019 to qualify.

you recently switched jobs.

you quit your job voluntarily.

or most of your income was cash or tips.

Labor attorney Arthur Schofield says appeal a denial immediately.

"If you don't file an appeal, you're not going to be able to get your benefits," he said.

But if you are self-employed, he says go back and reapply, due to new federal money now available.

Tony White will reapply but is running out of energy.

"I've applied for everything, just to hear nothing or no."

If you are denied benefits, the key is to appeal it as soon as possible.

File your appeal online and mail a paper letter to the unemployment office as a backup. That way you don't waste your money.

__________________

Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Like" John Matarese Money on Facebook

Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)

MORE CONSUMER NEWS

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna