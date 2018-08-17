Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $90 Off IDEAUSA Active Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headphones + Free Delivery

How smart are your headphones? Are you still under the impression that an eight-hour battery life is acceptable? Today, the top tech deal in the country is music to my ears.

For the commuter, traveler and anyone looking to go beyond that very average pair of headphones most of us own, one Made-in-the-USA company has made the ultimate pair of smart headphones. Ideal for back to school, Labor Day travel and beyond, imagine a smart pair of wireless headphones that adjusts the audio based purely on the music to which you're listening.

Plus, the days of that eight-hour battery life are gone! Say hello to a whopping 25 hours of battery life alongside noise cancelation - completely unheard of in Bluetooth headphones under $100.

The active noise-canceling iDEAUSA headphones had better sound quality and battery life than comparable headphones by both Beats By Dre and Bose within the same price range. As an example, Beats Studio Wireless Headphones cost $379 — on sale this month for $212 — and they have only 11 hours of battery life.

Click the play button to see these headphones in action!

Features of the IDEAUSA Active Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headphones

Headphones reduce 85 percent of ambient noise

A whopping 25 hours of battery life in our tests (most headphones offer just eight hours)!

Headphones quickly charge in around two hours

Smart headphones automatically convert to Bluetooth headset when a call comes in!

Streams with virtually any smartphone, tablet or Bluetooth device from 35 feet away

Hi-Fi audio is top notch for gaming, movies, sports and TV streaming

Extremely lightweight

Feature an aptx codec for incredible audio playback unheard of at this price

Ideal for any commute or travel

Folds for travel, with all accessories and carrying case included

Works with virtually any Bluetooth audio device, Apple, Android and Windows

$90 Off IDEAUSA Active Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headphones + Free Delivery

Was: $179.99

Now: $89.99

***Currently selling for $120 on Amazon

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

