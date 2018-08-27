Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Just in time for back-to-school and to help enhance your productivity around the office, today ink and printer savings are your best bet!

Printer toners and ink cartridges are some of the biggest rip-offs in life as far as I'm concerned. Today a little frugality goes a long way if you use the correct printer.

After testing more than a dozen printers for both my Amazon Show, my YouTube channel and all of the content you see right here, one printer built for business is your best bet for back to school.

The new wireless all-in-one HP OfficeJetPro printer uses far less ink than competing models, and it will save you up to 50 percent on ink with HP Instant Ink that's ordered by the printer and delivered to your door.

Another trick for scoring the ultimate printer: stop buying those $59 printers which are built for very limited consumer use. The best printers I've found are built for an office and generally have the words "office" or "pro" in the title. This category of printers are better built for demanding needs that range from a home office to serious back-to-school printing.

Using thermal ink technology and a much more efficient approach to wireless printing, this HP printer with Air Print and Google Cloud wireless printing gets it done on a dime.

How well did this perform with students? Click the play button to hear from a student in law school.

Features of the HP OfficeJetPro 6968 Wireless Smart Edition

Air Print ready means instant iPhone / iPad wireless printing

Android and Google Cloud Wireless printing compatible

Works with Windows and Mac OS

Uses 50 percent less paper with double-sided printing capabilities

Consumes 26 percent less ink compared to other printers in the same price range

Prints borderless lab-quality photos

Ideal for holiday cards and beautiful family portraits

Print photos and documents on the go using HP ePrint

Quick wireless printing with LCD display

Scan to email allows you to send an email directly from the printer!

Document feeder allows you to scan multiple documents at a time

Printer, scanner and copier at its lowest-recorded price

