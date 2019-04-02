Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

These are the last TV deals we'll see until Black Friday! Seriously. Can you even think ahead that far right now? In my quest to save you as much cash as humanly possible, I want to provide this stern sales reminder.

The single best time of the year to score a TV deal is the week leading up to Black Friday. In addition to the holiday quarter, we see prices drop on televisions before and in the day that follows the Super Bowl.

Similar to laptops, gaming units and appliances which typically only see price drops of closer to 40 percent twice per year, it's now or the holidays for a TV reduction.

While the list or "sticker price" on televisions does not increase between now and Black Friday, the promotional incentives generally disappear beginning this Wednesday.



My advice: if you need a television and there is absolutely no way you can wait until the holiday quarter, make your move now!



Below you'll find a list of my favorite TV deals available today. Happy Savings!



$130 off LG 43-inch LED 2160p 4K Smart TV with free shipping

Was: $399.99

Now: $269.99



$170 off LG 50-inch LED 2160p 4K Smart TV with free shipping

Was: $499.99

Now: $329.99



$100 off Samsung 55-inch LED 2160p 4K Smart TV with free shipping

Was: $599.99

Now: $499.99



Looking for a different size or brand, you can find the full sale right here!

