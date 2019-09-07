Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.
BUY IT NOW: $70 off Destination Bags smart travel luggage set with free shipping
I've already scored you Prime Day's best laptop and best weighted blanket deals one week early. Today, it's all about luggage.
It's usually after the July 4th travel rush when I hear from many families who have quickly realized their current luggage just isn't going to get it.
I am on a flight two or three times every week. I host shows in various cities and test products for different networks all over the country. My luggage needs to be extremely durable and ready for a frantic run from one airport gate to the next.
The Destination Bags luggage that just went on sale for Prime Day is far above American Tourister and many of the entry-level baggage brands you'll see. This deal includes a TSA-approved carry-on and a full-sized suitcase.
These suitcases will have the exact same price on Amazon Prime Day July 15-16 but at that point, you may not even be able to find it in stock.
I have found deal online for you early at its guaranteed lowest pricing!
Click the play button to see this luggage set in action!
Features of the Destination Bags Smart Traveler Hardside Spinner Luggage Set:
- Multi-directional four-wheel spinners allow smooth, 360-degree movement.
- Extremely lightweight and durable with ABS exterior.
- Lightweight construction helps you adhere to airline weight restrictions.
- Fully lined interior main compartment features garment restraint straps.
- Molded corner guard reinforcements for absorbing and deflecting shock.
- Features interior mesh pocket for either laundry bag or toiletries.
- Convenient and flexible top handles allows for easy lifting and maneuvering.
- Sturdy locking retractable push-button telescopic trolley handle that extends 41 inches, conductive for simple, one-handed use.
- Built in TSA approved lock system.
- Smaller 20-inch carry-on spinner.
- Larger 26-inch spinner.
BUY IT NOW: $70 off Destination Bags smart travel luggage set with free shipping
Was: $169.99
Now: $99.99
MORE FROM DEALBOSS:
- 5 things Amazon doesn't want you to know about Prime Day 2019
- When is Amazon Prime Day 2019? Here's your complete Prime Day shopping guide with 10 keys to saving
- These will be Prime Day 2019's best deals and sales
- Do not buy these 5 products on Prime Day!
Who is Matt Granite?
- Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. Matt Granite is not authorized to speak on behalf on Amazon nor are any of these recommendations made on behalf of the company. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.