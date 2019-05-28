Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

This could easily be the best designer deal for men I've ever seen, and it dropped just in time for Father's Day. I can sum this up really well: I just bought designer sports coats from Michael Kors and Ralph Lauren and both were $44.15, reduced from $295!

I can now finally start to look less like the frugal person I am. If you have held off treating yourself or felt hesitant toward the prices of clothing that you would otherwise be proud to wear, today is our day!

If you are shopping for a significant other who is a dad or your father, grandfather or yourself, I do not remember the last time I saw a sale of this magnitude with this sizing selection in time for Father's Day.



It's all fine and dandy to see designer products reduced by 82 percent, which is typically what I see around Black Friday. The problem is during the holiday quarter, you'l likely find some very strange sizing availability and extremely limited color selections. That is not the case today.

The sale that is online right now at Macy's includes Michael Kors, Kenneth Cole, Tommy Hilfiger, Lauren by Ralph Lauren, and Calvin Klein. The price drops are incredible and if you make a move within the next 24 hours, you are likely to find your size.

If you're buying more than one jacket (and spending over $75), shipping is free. Otherwise, Macy's offensive $10.95 shipping fee applies to orders under $75 and of course you have the option of store pick-up.

