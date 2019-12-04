Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Kohl's is thanking military personnel, veterans and their families with a new discount program.

Active and former military personnel, veterans and their families can get 15 percent off Kohl's purchases in store at on Mondays through the retailer's new Military Mondays program. To get the discount, customers must show a valid military, military or veteran ID.

“Through Military Mondays, we are proud to strengthen our support of our military families who have made sacrifices to ensure the safety of our communities,” Doug Arnoldi, Kohl’s vice president and district manager, said Thursday in a press release. “We saw a need to better serve our brave military families, and this discount is our way to give back, and lighten the load, for families who have given so much.”

Many retailers have programs and offers to support those actively serving in the military and veterans; not all provide discounts. Walmart guarantees a job offer to veterans within 12 months of honorable discharge from active duty; Target also says it is committed to hiring veterans.

The American Legion has an extensive list of retailers who provide military and veterans’ discounts. Many of the discounts range from 10-20 percent and are offered daily.

Here are some examples of discounts offered by retailers:

Champs Sports: 20 percent off for military service members and veterans.

Columbia Sportswear: 15 percent off online purchases for military service members.

Footaction: 20 percent off for military service members and veterans.

Foot Locker: 20 percent off for military service members and veterans.

L.L. Bean: 10 percent off for military service members and veterans.

Lowe's: 10 percent off for military service members and veterans who enroll here.

Microsoft: 10 percent off for military service members and veterans.

