It's that time of the year! Finally! Yes! Can you tell I'm excited?

For weeks I've been telling many of you to avoid purchasing any solar lights or garden-ready LEDs due to expected price drops. That patience will pay off today.

As a home-owner with a garden that needs some LED TLC and someone who is out and about as early as 3 a.m. due to my TV and travel schedule, property lighting is of the utmost importance to me.

In the two decades that I've been hunting down deals, I typically rely upon those solar planted garden lights which serve their purpose but I have found something better this year.

The Maxsa Ninja Solar Powered LED lights work on concrete, decks and in gardens. You can use them on grass or soil, and they emit much more light than those typical solar planted LEDs.

This deal I found today scores you four deck lights which can serve as an accent light or to illuminate dark paths or steps. If trips and falls are a concern on a staircase, this would also be a great way to go.

These deck lights can be either set on the ground or mounted to any flat surface. They also come with integrated mounting holes and mounting screws included.

Click the play button to see these lights in action!

Features of the Ninja Solar LED Garden Lights:

Can be used flat or mounted; mounts as easily as a picture frame

Waterproof and weather-proof

Lights work 9-12 hours after just one day of sunlight

Lights can be used in soil, grass, hung or on a deck or concrete

Can also be used as accent lighting on a table or patio

Light sensor mode automatically activates lights when it's dark

A brighter property deters theft; great for late-night arrivals at home

Water-resistant IP65 that is safe for storms, snow, rain or sleet

Can also be mounted on railings or the side of a home

MSRP: $59.99

Was: $49.99

Now: $39.99

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.





