If I hear one more sleep expert tell me I need to get 8 hours of sleep per night, I'm going to lose it. With two full-time jobs in two different countries and an infant at home, I'm looking for a way to go beyond laying in bed and hoping for the best.

How tired are you today? If you're reading this, chances are you or someone in your household has sleep issues.

The product I just finished testing could help you, a child or an infant sleep better. Sleep experts work with all sorts of sound systems to sooth the senses and help patients sleep. If you've struggled with insomnia or have difficulty falling asleep, I have a winner on my hands today.

I tested the LectroFan white noise machine in Toronto and New York City - two of the busiest cities in the world. This top-selling sleep gadget created the ultimate white noise buffer. It masked sirens, construction noise and barking dogs with an aura of tranquility.

Whether you want to make private phone calls in an office, cubicle or somewhere you don't want overheard by your neighbor, the LectroFan masks noises well. If you want to work better, for a student looking to focus during studies or homework, or if you want to fall asleep faster, this is winner.

- All sounds can be personalized with pinpoint volume control

- Features 20 digital sounds to mask noises and encourage sleep

- Superb speakers go beyond the tinny audio found in competing products

- Ultra portable and ideal for those who travel

- Ten different variations of pure white noise and 10 different electric fan sounds

- Developed by sleep experts

- Ideal for a dorm, office, student apartment, bedroom or nursery

- Lowest-recorded price today

Was: $59.99

Now: $39.99

