HOUSTON — If you’ve purchased gas in southwest Houston recently and used a credit card, you’ll want to check those statements closely.

Three skimmers were found on pumps at a single gas station recently, according to Commissioner Miller and the Texas Department of Agriculture.

Credit card skimmer device inside gas pump

KHOU 11

Police were called to the Petrol Pump at 12751 S. Dairy Ashford, just north of W. Belfort, on Wednesday after the skimmers were found.

A TDA inspector made the discovery.

Here’s advice from the state on how to avoid becoming a victim:

• Use pump closest to storefront, in line of sight for store personnel

• Before pumping, check for unusual bluetooth signals with ID of string of numbers and letters; might be a skimmer

• Check that security tape on pump cabinet has not been damaged. Torn tape might indicate cabinet opened without store personnel's knowlege

• Safest bet is to pay inside with cash

• Always save the receipt and monitor your bank statements after filling up.

• If you think you've been skimmed, contact 1-800-TELL-TDA and we will send an inspector to check it out.

