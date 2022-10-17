U.S. Customs warns of counterfeit items this holiday season

They are a few things you can do to protect yourself this holiday season.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — As we head into the holiday shopping season all of us are looking for a bargain. However, some of those bargains could be low-quality or even dangerous counterfeit goods.

From Apple products to Nike shoes to jewelry and designer accessories – tens of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise that is all fake.

It's part of a haul of counterfeit goods just seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection that would have been worth $8 million if it was real, but it’s not.

"You are not going to get the same quality product as if you bought a genuine product," Eric Zizelman, with CPB, said.

Zizelman said fake goods often fall apart, or are dangerous.

"You could have some sort of safety risk with that," he said.

That's what happened to Katie Skerchock who a couple of years got a counterfeit iPhone charger that almost set her house on fire.

"This is a fire hazard, I mean who knows!" she said.

Sometimes it is easy to spot a counterfeit product, such as with these Apple Airpods that have no Apple logo and just say Air 2.

Other times it is much tougher, like a pair of Samsung earbuds that have all the correct logos.

Zizelman said fakes slip through by shipping in generic boxes. Only when you open them do you find the name-brand logos.

To protect yourself he said:

Beware of designer items at prices that seem too low.

Check an online sellers’ reviews carefully.