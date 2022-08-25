Beware of shady contractors: Woman says she lost $125,000 after her home burned down

"He didn't file for the permits, he never reached out to the HOA, he's got $125,000 of my money and it's gone."

HOUSTON — The next time you need to hire a contractor for a project, be sure you do your homework first. There are some shady ones out there who will be happy to take your money and disappear.

Crystal Stewart learned that the hard way. She and her family lost everything when their home burned down last winter.

"It's hard. Your whole life, everything you have saved is gone," Stewart said.

Things went from bad to worse when she hired a contractor, based on a local charity's suggestion.

"He sounded great on the phone, I hired him to rebuild my house."

The first red flag should have been when he asked for $125,000 upfront. Stewart said weeks went by, then months and nothing was done.

She is now suing him, hoping to recover at least some of the money.

To avoid a contractor nightmare like Stewart's, the Better Business Bureau has these tips.

Get quotes from at least three contractors.

Get every detail in writing.

Check the BBB website for complaints and reviews.

The BBB's Joicile Ehrlich warns if their price appears low, be suspicious.

"Be careful of lowballers, those people who come in and give you a very low quote that sounds great," Ehrlich explained.

She also said you should never pay more than half the money upfront.

Crystal is now renting until she can recover her rebuilding money.

"I want my money back!"