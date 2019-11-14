HOUSTON — When we heard about a frozen grocery knockoff of Chick-Fil-A, we had to try it!
It’s the Member’s Mark brand from Sam’s Club. We bought a bag of chicken sandwiches, a bag of chicken bites and a bag of waffle fries.
Next, we recruited help from Angel Carmona with Houston Moms Blog and her neighbor Shawna Pallitto. Between the two, they had 6 hungry kids ready to snack after school.
To truly test the Sam’s Club brand, we put real Chick-Fil-A next to each sample and didn’t tell the children which was which.
Click on our review to see how the Sam’s Club brand stacked up to the real deal.
- Member’s Mark 3lbs bag of Chicken Bites $10
- Member’s Mark 4lbs bag of Waffle Fries $5
- Member’s Mark 10-count Chicken Sandwiches $16
If you have a product you’d like Tiffany to try, email telltiffany@khou.com.
To check out some of the other products we’ve tested, visit www.youtube.com/tiffanycraig. Don’t forget to subscribe while you’re there!
Angel is a contributor to the Houston Moms Blog. Check out their informative and entertaining blog here.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM
- Drugstore makeup dupes: Get the look without the hefty price tag
- Millennials are okay with going deeper into debt for the holidays, survey says
- Eyelashes for dummies? We’re trying Ardell Magnetic Liner & Lash
Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter