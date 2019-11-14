HOUSTON — When we heard about a frozen grocery knockoff of Chick-Fil-A, we had to try it!

It’s the Member’s Mark brand from Sam’s Club. We bought a bag of chicken sandwiches, a bag of chicken bites and a bag of waffle fries.

Next, we recruited help from Angel Carmona with Houston Moms Blog and her neighbor Shawna Pallitto. Between the two, they had 6 hungry kids ready to snack after school.

To truly test the Sam’s Club brand, we put real Chick-Fil-A next to each sample and didn’t tell the children which was which.

Click on our review to see how the Sam’s Club brand stacked up to the real deal.

Member’s Mark 3lbs bag of Chicken Bites $10

Member’s Mark 4lbs bag of Waffle Fries $5

Member’s Mark 10-count Chicken Sandwiches $16

If you have a product you’d like Tiffany to try, email telltiffany@khou.com.

Angel is a contributor to the Houston Moms Blog. Check out their informative and entertaining blog here.

