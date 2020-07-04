Hairdressers, gig drivers, landscapers, and other independent contractors normally don't qualify for unemployment benefits.

But these aren't normal times. And if you are out of work you should soon be getting help.

Laura Grant, like so many people on furlough right now, is desperately trying to reach the state unemployment hotline.

Laura manages a six-person hair salon that has been forced to close. She and her stylists have had no luck getting unemployment benefits as they all work for themselves.

“I was able to fill it out and it said in the employer section, I put self-employed, so it obviously denied me."

President Trump and state leaders have announced that the upcoming stimulus will provide benefits for self-employed and gig workers.

Stylists here are praying it happens.

"It's been two weeks and I haven't had any income."

Like independent contractors everywhere, Laura and her stylists are hoping they get unemployment benefits in the next few weeks. But until that happens, they say there are bills to pay and no money coming in!

“We all have car payments. There are a couple of single moms who work here. So we are all up in the air and we don't know what to do."

Kentucky’s workforce cabinet says independent workers should file and the state will fix things "on the back end of their application."

Laura hopes so, living by this message in her lobby that says, "Think positive and positive things will happen."

If you are an independent contractor, go to the state unemployment site and file for benefits.

You should receive them and that way you don’t waste your money.

MORE HELP

Unemployment Benefits in Texas

If you are working and requesting unemployment benefits, you must report your earnings and the hours you worked for each week you request benefit payments. There are no exceptions to what Texas Workforce Commissions considers “work.”

Work is any type of service for pay, including but not limited to:

Full-time or part-time work

Paid orientation and training

Temporary and seasonal work

Commissions and tips

Contract labor and side jobs, including but not limited to day labor, mowing lawns, yard work and cleaning houses

Financial compensation from bartering

U.S. military service, National Guard, or reservist duties

Self-employment

Self-Employment or Odd Jobs

Examples of paid self-employment that you must report include, but are not limited to:

Working for only a few hours per week

Having your own registered business

Helping a friend with his or her business

Mowing lawns, doing yard work, or cleaning houses

Taking photographs for special occasions

Styling hair for friends, relatives, or clients

Catering parties

Self-employed farmers must also report subsidy/price support payments, crop insurance payments and farm disaster relief (not Disaster Unemployment Assistance) payments.

For more information, tap here.