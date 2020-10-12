College students wondering why they have to pay campus fees

A growing number are asking why they have to pay campus fees for a full semester they never had.

With many college students now home through New Year’s on an extended break, a growing number are asking why they have to pay campus fees for a full semester they never had.

Bonnie Greco's daughter was looking forward to freshman year at the University of Tennessee.

But instead of living in a college dorm she's doing her online classes from home.

However, mom Bonnie says they've been forced to pay campus fees.

“We've got a facility fee that's come up, there is a transportation fee,” the mother said, “....totaling several hundred dollars.”

She added that her daughter has never been on campus except for a visit.

“We visited campus a year ago I want to say," the mother said.

More and more parents have the same complaint right now.

They say why do we have to pay for campus life and transportation fees when our child's campus is mom and dad's home.

Last month, David Utz complained that his college student son was charged campus fees while learning at home.

“This year they are charging him a mandatory recreation fee, and to get a parking pass," Utz said.

Some parents are hiring lawyers.

Boston college and the University of San Diego are facing lawsuits over remote learning charges.

Some colleges are cutting fees, such as Miami University that did not charge campus fees the six weeks school was delayed.

But Tennessee tell us it is, "keeping the fee structure to support new investments needed due to the pandemic, offset cost increases, and keep charges lower for all students."

“Basically their answer is these are the fees and that is what every student pays."