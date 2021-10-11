Don't wait until Black Friday to get a great deal. Experts say shop now

Consumer analysts say this year's holiday discounts won't be as big as pre-pandemic deals, but sales will begin much earlier.

HOUSTON — Remember a few years ago when Thanksgiving night was the time to find the lowest prices? Not since the pandemic hit, especially with most stores closed on Thanksgiving now.

For most shoppers, early November was a time to start making our Black Friday plans.

Not this year: stores are rolling out so many Black Friday deals right now that waiting for Thanksgiving really makes no sense.

Great Black Friday deals this week

Stores are stocked with 65-inch TVs filling the electronics departments, waiting for Black Friday shoppers.

But this year, you don't have to wait till thanksgiving night. Remember how some retailer websites crashed last year?

Instead, you can find Black Friday prices right now at Walmart's "Deals for Days," Target's "Holiday Best Deals," and Best Buy's "Early Black Friday."

Among the deals right now: a 70-inch Samsung for $599, laptops as low as $129 dollars, and how about an $89 Chromebook?

But from the doesn't that stink file:

The fact that this year's Black Friday sales may not be that great. Business insider says most discounts will be in the 5% to 25% off range and not the 10% to 30% discount we're used to.

But with soaring shipping costs and shortages, stores can't give away TVs and iPads this year.

So don't hold out for a deal, or it could be gone.