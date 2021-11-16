Before you buy some trendy white furniture, check out this warning

Keeping it white creates all sorts of challenges as one woman just learned.

White furniture is all the rage these days especially couches and chairs. It's refreshing and contemporary. Unfortunately, keeping it white creates all sorts of challenges as one woman just learned.

Stephanie Dumas these days is spending a lot of time keeping her new $2,000 leather couch from getting stained.

Her new couch has blue staining on the seat where she sat while wearing denim.

“So when did you first notice it?” John Matarese asked.

“I ended up sitting on the couch myself, and noticed that the color I had on, whatever I had on, faded into the couch," Dumas said.

Dumas politely asked Matarese to refrain from sitting on the couch due to his navy blazer.

She says when she has people over, she now has to ask them to sit on a towel. Guests in her home are now a no-no.

"It's kind of an observation room, because people can't come unless they have on white," Dumas said.

So she called the store where she bought it, where she says a manager told her couch was final clearance, which means no returns.

That's when she called me.

Mataese visited the store where an employee confirmed clearance sales are usually final.

Guardsman furniture professionals, a nationwide repair chain, suggests you if you have a white leather couch, you may want to keep it clear of:

blue jeans

hair color

magazines

pets

Guardsman says try leather cleaner, then call a professional if you can't get the stain out.