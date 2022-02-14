How much will Amazon Prime price hike cost customers?

Is it still worth it with yet another price hike coming this spring?

Millions of us have an Amazon Prime membership. It’s almost a no brainer if you want fast free delivery.

But is it still worth it with yet another price hike coming this spring?

Addicted to Amazon, and that blue truck showing up at your doorstep every few days? Then you probably won't mind spending an extra $20 a year for Amazon Prime which is raising its annual fee from $119 to $139 in late March.

But the price has almost doubled from its launch when it was just $79 a year for two-day free shipping on most items.

So if you only shop Amazon a half dozen times a year and don't use its Prime video service, it may no longer make sense.

After all, you can still get free shipping on most items over $25 without paying for Prime membership!

From the "doesn't that stink file," many people don’t cancel Prime, even if they rarely shop Amazon. That's because it's not so simple!

Kiplinger personal finance says Amazon does not email you to ask if you want to renew. Instead, it is automatic.

So you need to go to "your account," and then "manage your Prime membership."

You then scroll down and look for "end membership and benefits." Even after you click to cancel, it will say "are you sure?" and you will have to click again.

Yes, it's a little bit of effort.

Take a few minutes and figure out how many times you really use Amazon Prime, so you don’t waste your money.