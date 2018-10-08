Gas prices in Texas have been going up.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.63 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is two cents less than last week and is 46 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas in the Lone Star State, San Antonio drivers have the least reason to complain at the pump. In the Alamo City, the average gallon of gas costs $2.53. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.87.

Fluctuating oil prices and slower demand kept prices in Texas from rising week-to-week, however drivers are paying the most expensive August gas prices since 2014, according to AAA. Near record demand in previous weeks forced prices to rise at the end of July into early August. If demand continues to drop, drivers could experience some relief at the gas pump through the remainder of the month.

