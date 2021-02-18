$200k natural gas bill? CenterPoint says they are working on billing error

"Customers do not owe this amount, and it will not be drafted from their account," CenterPoint said in a statement.

HOUSTON — CenterPoint says they are working on a resolution to billing errors showing up on customers’ accounts this week during the widespread power outage.

The widespread power outage was a result of the severe cold weather from this week’s winter storm.

One natural gas customer contacted KHOU 11 News when their residential bill showed they already owed more than $200,000 for the month of February that was to be paid on March 4.

CenterPoint issued a statement Thursday afternoon:

“We have just been alerted about an issue involving incorrect billing information for CenterPoint Energy natural gas customers. We are looking into the issue to address it. Customers do not owe this amount, and it will not be drafted from their account. We’ll update our customers and media once we have a resolution.”

In the world of OMG what next... CenterPoint Energy customers are getting natural gas bills for &202,000 😳😳😳 CenterPoint says it’s a mistake and they’re fixing it NOW #khou11 #four11 #htownrush pic.twitter.com/SIEJYLXVlW — Tiffany Craig KHOU (@TiffanyKHOU) February 18, 2021