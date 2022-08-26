Employees say paid leave for new parents is extremely important, but employers are cutting back.

HOUSTON — Why are companies cutting paid parental leave? The paid time off offered by employers to new moms and dads had been going up in recent years.

Paid leave increased last 15 years

As companies tried to lure new workers, paternity and maternity leaves were extended. According to the Wall Street Journal, over the past 15 years, the benefit to new parents increased with a drop only during the 2008 recession.

During the pandemic, it got another boost as companies tried to not only get new workers but keep the ones they had.

Now, the Journal reports the share of employers offering more paid maternity leave than required by law dropped to 35% this year. That’s compared to 53% in 2020. Paid paternity leave saw a similar drop.

This comes as 82% of employees report the benefit is very or extremely important to them. Companies are making the cuts as they deal with inflation, concerns about a recession, and a desire to return to pre-pandemic norms.

Texas paid leave not required

So what does it mean to offer only the leave required by law? In Texas, companies are not required to offer any paid maternal or paternal leave.

Employees are entitled to 12 weeks of unpaid leave under the Family Medical Leave Act. Only 11 states have laws that require companies to offer some sort of paid leave to new parents.