Here's why you can expect to pay a little more for your Christmas tree this year

It doesn't matter if you're looking to cut your own tree or buy an artificial one, expect to pay a little more than usual, tree farmers say.

Holiday traditions may be changing for millions of Americans as yet another staple has fallen victim to the supply shortage — Christmas trees.

The tree crop is smaller than usual this year at tree farms across the nation.

Brian Keeton is a Christmas tree farmer. He said hot summers, drought and then flooding rains in recent years have stunted their rows of fir trees.

"We're a little thin, we have fewer than what we would like," said Keeton.

Keeton also brings in pre-cut live trees from Oregon, Michigan and Wisconsin but said the same trucking issues hitting grocery stores are cutting those supplies too.

"With the precut trees, there is a national shortage. So there are fewer quantity of trees, with higher demand, and then the shipping issues are complicating it a little more," Keeton said.

Tree farmers said it doesn't matter if you're looking to cut your own tree or pre-cut, you're probably going to face higher prices.

"So they have been definitely been going up the past 3 years, and this year is higher than ever before," said Keeton.

Keeton said the days of $25 live trees are gone. Expect to pay $50 or more for a nice 6-foot tree.

You can buy an artificial tree, but Balsam Hill, a top seller, warns those prices are up 20 percent this year.

Keeton's advice — don't try to find the perfect live tree. Even if it looks like Charlie Brown's tree, decorating will hide most imperfections.

"You can put a larger ornament there," said Keeton. "I haven't seen an ugly decorated tree yet."