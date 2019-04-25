AUSTIN, Texas — The deadline to claim a $2 million prize from the Texas Lottery is fast approaching!

Someone bought a lotto ticket worth $2 million at the Valero Corner Store at 603 Harvey Road on October 27. The prize hasn't been claimed.

The deadline to claim the multi-million dollar prize is 5 p.m. Thursday, April 25.

“We encourage our Powerball players to take another look at their ticket, check the numbers again and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket and contact us,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

The winning ticket with Power Play matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (8-12-13-19-27), but not the Powerball number (4). The Power Play number was 3.

