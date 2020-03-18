DEARBORN, Mich. — Following Thursday evening shifts, Ford will temporarily suspend production at manufacturing sites in Canada, Mexico and the U.S. through March 30.

Ford said the company will "thoroughly clean its facilities to protect its workforce and boost containment efforts for the COVID-19 coronavirus."

Approximately 4,100 people work at the Louisville Assembly Plant, with 3,900 hourly employees.

“We’re continuing to work closely with union leaders, especially the United Auto Workers, to find ways to help keep our workforce healthy and safe – even as we look at solutions for continuing to provide the vehicles customers really want and need,” said Kumar Galhotra, Ford’s president of North America.

Ford said leaders will work with the UAW on plant restart plans and procedures to prevent the spread of the virus, including social distancing among plant workers.

Ford temporarily closed Michigan Assembly Plant final assembly building early March 18 after an employee tested positive for the COVID-19. MAP will halt production through March 30.

In addition, the company will instruct people who have had direct contact with that infected employee to self-quarantine and get medical attention. Those who have had close contact to those who have had direct contact are asked watch for symptoms and seek medical attention if they feel unwell.

The move to temporarily close plants follows Sunday’s news that Ford leaders are forming a Coronavirus Task Force along with UAW, General Motors Co. and Fiat Chrysler leaders to implement enhanced protections for manufacturing and warehouse employees at all three companies.

Ford vehicle manufacturing sites in Germany and Romania will also temporarily halt production starting Thursday.

On Monday, Ford asked all salaried employees, except those in critical roles that can’t be done off site, to work remotely until further notice.

