Whataburger set to open location on Las Vegas Strip

The restaurant is set to open sometime this fall, near the Waldorf Astoria hotel.

SAN ANTONIO — What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas—including, come this fall, how many Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits you bought for dinner.

Texas' favorite guilty pleasure will soon have a location in Sin City, Whataburger officials said in a press release, adding the eatery's arrival on the Las Vegas Strip will also mark its entry to a 15th state. Now visitors will be able to chow down on Sweet & Spicy Bacon Burgers and Patty Melts with their blackjack winnings.

"As the city that never sleeps and a brand that is open 24/7, it only made sense to bring a Whataburger to the Strip," CEO Ed Nelson said in the release.

A definite opening date has not yet been announced, but the Las Vegas Whataburger will be two stories and located near the iconic Waldorf Astoria, sharing a property with Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse. The company says it plans to hire 210 local employees at the restaurant.

Whataburger operates 964 restaurants, more than 700 of which reside in the Lone Star State.

