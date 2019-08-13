HOUSTON — If your kid loves Whataburger, you can score some major parent points by surprising them with Whataburger's new back-to-school items.

They're offering everything from french fry backpacks and phone chargers to custom Whataburger tees and sneaks.

What better way to stand out from the crowd then the iconic bright orange logo and stripes of everyone's favorite burger chain?

Check out the nine items here.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

RELATED: VERIFY: Is Whataburger getting a black and blue makeover?

RELATED: Whataburger ditching the orange? Fake tweet has the internet upset

RELATED: Whataburger buyout should not come as a surprise, expert says

RELATED: JJ Watt on Whataburger sale: Let's buy it back!

RELATED: A Whataburger gun: About as Texas as it gets

RELATED: Totally Texas: Whataburger now offering ultimate birthday party pack