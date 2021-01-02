Tilman Fertitta, hit hard by the COVID pandemic, takes part of his business public again

The Houston Rockets are not part of the deal.

HOUSTON — Houston’s Tilman Fertitta, whose businesses have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, is taking his company public once again.

The deal includes a $6.6 billion valuation of Golden Nugget and Landry’s, which are merging with FAST Acquisition Corp. Fertitta’s hotels and ownership of the Houston Rockets are not part of the public offering.

Monday morning’s confirmation is no surprise as Fertitta going public with his restaurants and casinos has been rumored for weeks.

“I look forward to returning my Company to the public marketplace. After taking the Company private in 2010, we accomplished a lot. However, in today’s opportunistic world, I determined that in order to maximize the opportunities in the gaming, entertainment and hospitality sectors, it was preferable to take my Company public,” Fertitta stated in a press release.

Fertitta said he first thought of going public back in 2019, but those efforts were set back by the pandemic.

“FAST provided us with the perfect merger vehicle to allow us to take control of an already existing public company. FAST’s capital along with the equity investment from institutional shareholders will strengthen our balance sheet and allow us to pursue our acquisition strategy.”