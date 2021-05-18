Think your workers are coming back to the office? Not if they can't find childcare

The same staffing crisis that’s led to curtailed hours and closures at restaurants is also having a major impact on the childcare industry.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Employers who plan to bring workers back to the office from work-from-home situations are about to run into a major roadblock. The same staffing crisis that’s led to curtailed hours and closures at restaurants is also having a major impact on the childcare industry.

But unlike restaurants, which can offer bonuses or increased wages to counteract enhanced unemployment benefits, many childcare businesses rely on government subsidies for tuition, so they don’t have additional funds to boost wages.

Restaurants and retail can also accommodate as many customers as capacity and social distancing requirements allow, while childcare businesses must adhere to strict ratio limitations on how many infants and children they can accept.