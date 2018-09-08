HOUSTON — Citing a struggle to run the H-E-B store at Memorial Drive and Dairy Ashford Road, a top executive announced its closing is planned in a month.

H-E-B President Scott McClelland said Thursday "We’ve made the difficult decision to close our store on September 9th."

The decision was announced by McClelland on a closed Facebook page. He acknowledged the store's struggles, adding it would not be economical to simply remodel, but rather find a new a location for a larger store.

McClelland said there isn't enough space to fit everything Memorial-area customers are looking for, which is why he said it was never popular in the area.

He also said his real estate team would still try to find a better grocery store option in the Memorial area, but "it won't happen overnight."

