Houston is home to numerous publicly traded companies, and several of those rank among the largest in the country.

So it's no surprise that the CEOs of these companies are pulling in millions of dollars a year. Even still, the highest-paid chief executives in greater Houston are receiving eye-popping total compensations in the eight-figure range. Among the top 20 highest-paid CEOs of a publicly traded company based in Houston, the average 2018 total compensation was $15.82 million, and the median compensation for those 20 CEOs was $15.11 million. Total compensation includes base salary, stock awards and several other compensation components, depending on the company and the individual.

Also not surprisingly, many of the largest publicly traded companies — and thus the highest-paid CEOs — in Houston are energy companies.

