Port Houston to relocate administrative office to Fifth Ward

HOUSTON — Port Houston announced on Thursday its plans to relocate its administrative office to the Fifth Ward.

The port said the office's new home will be in the Eagle River mixed-use development on Buffalo Bayou at the intersection of Jensen Drive and Clinton Drive.

"It's important to us to remain close to the ship channel we serve," Port of Houston Authority Commission Chairman Ric Campo said.

The port's new office will be part of a 150-acre development alongside other offices, retail and residential spaces.

"We’re happy to have Port Houston join the Fifth Ward community,” Fifth Ward community leader Rev. Harvey Clemons Jr said.

The new office will include six floors of office space, accounting for 96,000 square feet. It will house the port's government relations, public relations, community relations, legal, accounting, business, economic development and human resources employees, among others.

Port Houston is expected to move into its new home in the summer of 2025.

“This location takes us back to our original roots where the Houston Ship Channel began," Port Houston Executive Director Roger Guenther said. "The ideal place to house the administrative offices serving our nation's largest waterway."

The previous location is expected to be demolished to make room for cargo operations at City Docks.