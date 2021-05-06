The company says the decision will help simplify its organization, given that so many employees already live in Texas.

HOUSTON — Energy company NRG announced Thursday that it will move its sole corporate headquarters to Houston from New Jersey.

Currently, its headquarters are split between Princeton and Houston.

The company said in a press release the move would help to simplify its operations, especially considering a significant number of its employees and customers live in Texas.

"As the company makes progress against Direct Energy integration milestones, it will continue to evaluate real estate needs and consolidate as appropriate."

The move may come to a surprise to many Houstonians, familiar with NRG Stadium, who were unaware the company had a half of its headquarters in another state.

Both Houston's mayor and the Texas governor welcomed NRG's announcement:

‘I welcome today’s announcement by NRG designating Houston as the company’s sole corporate headquarters. Over the past several years, my team and I have had substantive conversations with President and CEO Mauricio Gutierrez. I believe the decision is confirmation that Houston is a smart city for business.

"Just over one year ago, the City committed to purchasing 100% renewable energy through a renewed partnership with NRG Energy as the City’s retail electric provider. The plan is helping us build a more sustainable future, save over $9 million on our electric bill, and reduce emissions.

"The corporate decision provides stability for the company’s 3,000 employees currently living in Houston. It means that NRG has committed to being a Texas-based company that will continue to expand. I look forward to strengthening our partnership and continuing to have meaningful discussions about our shared goals and vision for Houston’s future."

Governor Abbott Welcomes NRG Energy Headquarters To Texas

Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement after NRG Energy announced that they will relocate their corporate headquarters to Houston from New Jersey: