Mainers spent over $250K on cannabis during first weekend

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Maine residents spent more than $250,000 on marijuana over the course of the first weekend of legal retail sales of the drug in the state.

Voters in the state chose to legalize adult use marijuana in 2016, but retail sales didn’t become legal until this month. The Maine Office of Marijuana Policy said the long weekend that ended on Monday generated more than 6,400 transactions and $25,000 in sales tax.

Marijuana office director Erik Gundersen said the first weekend of legal sales “went smoothly.” He said businesses in the state showed good compliance with social distancing laws, as well.

“Our retail store licensees went the extra mile to implement public health measures and control vehicle and pedestrian traffic visiting their establishments,” Gundersen said. “Additionally, the respect and patience shown by consumers for these protocols and their willingness to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing was very encouraging.”

People wait in line to be the first customers at Theory Wellness one of only 8 licensed stores allowed to sell marijuana in Maine. Doors open at ten am. Some customers came from New Hampshire. #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/at9Iqx95Kn — Vivien Leigh (@vivienleigh6) October 9, 2020

The Office of Marijuana Policy (OMP) also released sales information on the first day of Maine’s adult-use marijuana program.

While the office is sharing this information, it made sure to point out that these numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

Opening Day Sales Figures

Retail Stores with Active License: 9 Retail Stores Open: 6 Total Sales Dollars: $94,643.38 Total Sales Tax Collected: $9,464.34