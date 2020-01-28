HOUSTON — San Antonio-based H-E-B LP has set Jan. 29 as the opening date for its new Meyerland grocery store.

The store, at 4955 Beechnut St., will be open from 6 a.m. to midnight daily.

It replaces a store that closed permanently after flooding during Hurricane Harvey in 2017. The old 19,000-square-foot store, at 5417 S. Braeswood Blvd., also was damaged in the 2015 Memorial Day floods.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story mentioned that the H-E-B is remodeled. It's been corrected to say it's a brand new store.

