HOUSTON — *Editor's Note: The above video was originally published December 2017 when it was announced that the store was to be remodeled.*

San Antonio-based H-E-B LP has set Jan. 29 as the opening date for its new Meyerland grocery store.

The store, at 4955 Beechnut St., will be open from 6 a.m. to midnight daily.

It replaces a store that closed permanently after flooding during Hurricane Harvey in 2017. The old 19,000-square-foot store, at 5417 S. Braeswood Blvd., also was damaged in the 2015 Memorial Day floods.

