Ford Motor Company is hiring for its new nationwide contact center in Houston.

The center, which opens Monday, is slated to bring more than 500 jobs to the area.

Ford said the center has a group of specialized agents to serve truck owners. The center will serve as a prototype for all of Ford’s call centers throughout the world.

The company said the center will operate on an “own the call” model, meaning the agent will stay on the line with the customer from initial contact until every service matter is resolved.

For information and to apply for call center jobs, tap/click here.

