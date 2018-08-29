(Houston Business Journal) -- In the midst of renovations, Uptown Park has secured a lease for a home goods retailer's first Texas store.

Rejuvenation, an affiliate of San Francisco-based Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM), will open in 2018 at 1131-12 Uptown Park Blvd., according to a press release and the retailer’s website. The 1131 building at the mixed-use development also houses restaurant Uptown Sushi, jewelry retailer High Gloss and nightclub Belvedere, per Uptown Park’s website.

Rejuvenation sells lighting, furniture, hardware and decor and has eight locations in Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles and other cities in California, per its website.

Additionally, restaurant Flower Child will open Sept. 12, per the release. The eatery from Phoenix-based Fox Restaurant Concepts is located in the former home of women’s clothing boutique BB1 Classic, next door to Café Express. News that the chain was coming to Houston surfaced last fall.

