HOUSTON — Former Enron CEO Jeff Skilling was released from a minimum-security prison Thursday after serving 13 years for his role in Enron’s epic collapse.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirms Skilling is now at a halfway house at an undisclosed location.

Skilling was convicted of conspiracy, fraud and insider trading in 2006.

He was sentenced to 24 years in prison but that was later reduced to 14 years.

In 2012, the Supreme Court rejected Skilling’s request for a new trial.

Some 20,000 people lost their jobs and many lost their life savings when Enron filed for bankruptcy in 2001. It was the largest bankruptcy in U.S. history.

