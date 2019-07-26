HOUSTON — Houston-based Direct Energy plans to cut 54 local jobs in the coming weeks.

Its British parent company, Centrica PLC, informed the Texas Workforce Commission the job cuts would occur at 12 Greenway Plaza, suite 250, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act letter. That's the corporate headquarters for Direct Energy and its residential energy division, according to the company's website.

The facility will remain open, per the WARN letter, but 20 employees will be let go on Aug. 30 or in the subsequent two weeks. Another 34 job cuts will occur on or in the two weeks beginning Sept. 16.

This story is from our news partner, Houston Business Journal. Read more.