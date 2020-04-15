HOUSTON, Texas — It's been weeks since mandatory COVID-19 closures for many Houston-area businesses.

Many closed signs have yet to be flipped.

And the economic toll is not surprising.

"People need to understand how devastating this has been,” said commercial real estate executive Jon Silberman.

He started the Houston Coronavirus Business Group and a corresponding petition last week out of concern for small businesses, some of whom have seen revenues drop to zero.

"The petition, right now, we have 365 companies and individuals," said Silberman. "And that’s literally in the last seven days. And it represents over 20,000 employees.”

The group wants Texas governmental leaders to allow business to resume, with certain restrictions and precautions, on May 1.

That's a day after Harris County's "Stay Home, Work Safe" order expires.

In addition to its petition, the group sent a four-page letter Wednesday to several local and state political leaders, including Governor Abbott.

"There’s lots of things you can do to try to be careful once things reopen,” said Silberman.

Some leaders have hinted at getting back to “normal” as soon as possible.

But Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo regularly speaks about her primary focus is protecting human life.

"But we also understand, and I understand, that many people are going through very tonight financial times right now,” said Hidalgo during a recent press conference.

That's something Silberman is afraid will only worsen as long as restrictions persist.

"Small businesses are being destroyed,” he said.

