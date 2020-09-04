The H-E-B store on Highway 6 in Sugar Land is where the Texas-based chain said its latest employee to come down with COVID-19 worked.

It added in a release that all directly affected partners were notified and that the store itself was deep cleaned and sanitized.

"We wake up every day paranoid about all the things that could possibly go wrong,” said H-E-B President Scott McClelland in a previous interview.

The chain told us it has elevated COVID-19 cleaning protocols.

"We’ve also had a handful of folks that have been diagnosed as positive," said Joe Kelley, president of Kroger's Houston division. "Obviously, for HIPPA reasons, we can’t discuss it. But what I can tell you is we’ve had a protocol in place.”

Kroger outlines many of its safety regimens in an online video.

"We are ensuring proper cleaning procedures are followed, installing plexi-glass partitions at check stands and other locations throughout the store,” said the company's CEO in the video.

Constant sanitizing is also occurring, especially on high-contact surfaces.

And signage, combined with limiting the number of customers inside the store at one time, is meant to help enhance social distancing.

In addition to Kroger and H-E-B, we checked with a number of other major chains which have similar COVID-19 standards.

In many cases, you may see associates wearing masks and gloves and they’re immediately directed to stay home if, at any point, they feel ill.

That's something Kelley says should also apply to customers.

“I think it’s very important that you shop with just one family member," said Kelley. "Don’t be bringing three, four, five folks into the grocery store. It doesn’t make a heck of a lot of sense, not only for your family, but for other families as well as our cashiers.”

He said some measures could remain in place after the current crisis.

"My hope is that it ends soon and we can get back to some sort of normalcy," said Kelley. "I think normalcy might be a little bit different.”

Here are links to COVID-19 protocols for different chains: H-E-B | Kroger | Randalls | Walgreens | Walmart

