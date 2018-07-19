HOUSTON - Demolition to make way for a new high-rise residential tower in River Oaks began Wednesday.

Crews were spotted Wednesday demolishing the former site of Café Ginger at the River Oaks Shopping Center. That area, as well as adjacent parking, will be the new site of the tower called the Driscoll, according to the Houston Business Journal.

Construction on the 30-story residential luxury high-rise to be built on the north side of West Gray at Driscoll Street is expected to be completed in 2021.

